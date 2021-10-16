Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $112.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,177,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,573,199. The stock has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,420 shares of company stock worth $40,697,482. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.