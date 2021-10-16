Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 179,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of LiveVox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,137,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

In other LiveVox news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveVox stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,907. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LVOX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

