Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

