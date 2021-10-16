Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.80.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $45,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 544,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

