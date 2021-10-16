Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 139,917 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,801,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.11% of Etsy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $114,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $5.19 on Friday, reaching $221.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $452,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

