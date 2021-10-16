Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.59. 4,826,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,452,335. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48. The firm has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

