Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 41,173 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 41,173 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in HP were worth $41,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after buying an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in HP by 26.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,062,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,667,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.