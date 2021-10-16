United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 1,307 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $21,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.04 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $150.60 and a 12-month high of $212.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

