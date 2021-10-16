Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of FS Development Corp. II worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth $61,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth $117,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth $184,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSII opened at $9.95 on Friday. FS Development Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

