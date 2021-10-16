Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 98,947 Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,911,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,380,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,267 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,509,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,043,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACIC opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Atlas Crest Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

