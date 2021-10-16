Algert Global LLC Acquires 4,470 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AERI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. The business had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

