Algert Global LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,910 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 42.3% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,100,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,846,000 after buying an additional 1,219,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 333,309 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 64.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,480,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.76 million, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,253.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

