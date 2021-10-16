W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 124,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,920,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,930,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,004,000 after acquiring an additional 96,382 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after purchasing an additional 544,650 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $77.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

