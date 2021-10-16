Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $23.88 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 643,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,346,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $280.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.03 and a 12-month high of $290.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.76 and its 200 day moving average is $258.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.