Destination Wealth Management Sells 578 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.93. 15,991,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

