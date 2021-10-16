Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Yum China by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Yum China by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YUMC traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $60.86. 2,131,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

