Teton Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The L.S. Starrett were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of The L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

SCX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,021. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $79.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.23. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.24 million for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other The L.S. Starrett news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $179,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Emerson Leme sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,920 in the last 90 days. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

