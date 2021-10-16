Teton Advisors Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 100.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 714,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.