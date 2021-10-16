7,700 Shares in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVSP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 98,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $834.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

