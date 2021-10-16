Destination Wealth Management Sells 107 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.95.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $217.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,773,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,773,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.11. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

