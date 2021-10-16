Destination Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,158,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 818,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 546,065 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,028,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 77,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,670,000.

Shares of BBJP stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.80. 464,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66.

