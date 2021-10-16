Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS BNCHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. 61,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,870. Benchmark Metals has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.