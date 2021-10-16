Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BNCHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. 61,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,870. Benchmark Metals has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

