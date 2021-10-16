OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $139,000.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

