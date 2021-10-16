Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Drops By 61.0%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the September 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 896,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AVRN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,225. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Avra has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
Avra Company Profile
