Short Interest in Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Decreases By 42.2%

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Bank of Georgia Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock remained flat at $$18.95 on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29.

Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.