Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,885 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 170.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $443.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $440.11 and a 200-day moving average of $409.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63. The company has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

