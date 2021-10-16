Mackay Shields LLC Purchases New Shares in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 474,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ContextLogic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,580,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after buying an additional 368,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 36.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $33,552.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,086.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $248,739.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,348,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,160. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

WISH stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. Equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.