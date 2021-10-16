Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $595,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Align Technology by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 41.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock worth $13,834,858. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $589.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $688.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $322.87 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

