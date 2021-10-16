Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 819 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $100.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

