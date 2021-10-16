Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $189.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.34. The company has a market cap of $604.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $192.61.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

