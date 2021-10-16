Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after buying an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $86.41 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

