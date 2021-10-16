Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Stake Lowered by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Dune Acquisition worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,304,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUNE stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

