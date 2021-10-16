NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $26.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

NTST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:NTST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. 151,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,709. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $963.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2,433.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 115.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $2,212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 165.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at about $32,285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

