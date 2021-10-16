$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. Perrigo reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Perrigo stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,793. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 104.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after buying an additional 233,577 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Perrigo by 0.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

