Brokerages Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $1.10. Allegiant Travel posted earnings of ($4.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $18.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGT. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.45.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.07. 119,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $119.26 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

