Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $21.83 million and approximately $609,619.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00087881 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00021526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000130 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,781,491,490 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,400,689 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.