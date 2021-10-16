Glazer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 197,710 B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 197,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRIVU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter worth $994,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter worth $5,221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BRIVU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

