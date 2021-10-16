Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036,777 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Glenfarne Merger were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGMCU opened at $9.88 on Friday. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $10.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

