OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973,610 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in OCA Acquisition were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,293,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,897,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of OCA Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

