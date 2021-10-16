Glazer Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,906 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENNVU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $3,009,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $2,242,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $3,024,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000.

ENNVU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

