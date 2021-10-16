Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,458,000 after purchasing an additional 736,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 216,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

DOC stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

