Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 2,554 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 42.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $73.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

