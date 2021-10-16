Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $167.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.28. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.23 and a 12 month high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

