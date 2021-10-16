APG Asset Management N.V. Has $26.27 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.62.

Shares of GS opened at $406.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.00 and a 200-day moving average of $374.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

