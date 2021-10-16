Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $67.21 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,238 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Twilio worth $67,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.65.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $382,040.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,902 shares of company stock valued at $60,885,039 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $353.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.26 and a 200-day moving average of $353.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.82 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

