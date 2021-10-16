Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Issues Earnings Results

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

TACO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

