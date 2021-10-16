United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $19,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,658,133. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

NYSE AVLR opened at $172.85 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

