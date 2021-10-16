Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lowered by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after acquiring an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after acquiring an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $365.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.