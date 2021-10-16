Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 349,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,445,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 46.2% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $2,354,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $403.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.