Laurion Capital Management LP Has $515,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 435,448 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,220,526 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 264,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

LUV stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.